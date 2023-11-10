BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In Bangladesh, Textile Industry Workers Demand an Increase in Wages - Riots and Clashes with the Police Began, Three Workers Died - Unions say Police Fired Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
63 views • 11/10/2023

In Bangladesh, textile industry workers who sew clothes from Levi's, Zara, Gap, H&M and other world-famous brands have been on strike for two weeks, CNN reports.

About 500 factories are closed.

They demand an increase in wages to $208. Now they are paid $75. After a week of protests, the authorities agreed to $113. People are not happy with this.

Riots and clashes with the police began, and three workers died. Unions say police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

The garment industry is the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, accounting for 35% of GDP and more than 80% of exports worth $55 billion.


