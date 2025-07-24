Trust The Plan...Suckers!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Contact self defense shooting drills-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVjU_5BRAO0 Bowne Report re the genius act-https://banned.video/watch?id=687fb67759af6d7d562c23b7 Mike Shelby/Harrison Smith on antifa attacks-https://banned.video/watch?id=6881217ac5f6fa269cf86b53 Buppert Sends (strongly recommend)-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/2025/07/23/buppert-sends-21/