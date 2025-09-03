The Constitution Was Built to Sideline the States (Here's Why)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constitution vs Articles of Confederation? Instead of a government that acted through the states, the constitution created something radically different - and almost no one today understands what that change really was. But the Framers told us, over and over.
Path to Liberty: September 3, 2025