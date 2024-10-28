German arms giant launches first production facility in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rheinmetall, a German arms giant, has launched the first production plant in Ukraine to support Kiev’s war effort
Read more: https://on.rt.com/d00l
Further Info:Medvedev promises ‘fireworks’ at German military factory in Ukraine
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=297460
Mirrored - RT
