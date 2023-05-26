WHO Owns The Planet? We The People, That's Who!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the W.H.O. desperately wrangle to try to gain World control and Bill and the usual suspects announce the ‘next’ plandemic, the people awaken en masse. Is anyone still buying their biological bullshit? Sure they are, but the balance is tipping and people across the planet are galvanising.
Plus; Defend the Second Amendment at all costs!