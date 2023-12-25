Create New Account
MAXI-PADS AND TAMPONS ARE NOW IN THE MEN'S WASHROOMS IN THE CANADIAN ARMY
KevinJJohnston
Published 2 months ago

Imagine a government of a Western Country in the year 2023 coming right out and stating that men can menstruate and as a result of that, every men's washroom in every government building must have tampons available for those men.

The Canadian Armed Forces have decided to cooperate with this and now every male Soldier has access to free tampons in the latrine whenever they want them.

When the Chinese invade, they're going to walk right in and none of our men will even lift a pistol because you're all a bunch of cowards and you're all as stupid as it comes.

