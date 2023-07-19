Neurosurveillance & Personality-Altering Weapons IS The Next Step In Transhumanism!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A United Nations’s panel has warned that brain chip technology being pioneered by Elon Musk’s Neuralink could be abused for 'neurosurveillance' violating 'mental privacy,' or 'even to implement forms of forced re-education,' threatening human rights worldwide.
The FDA has approved the human study of brain implants and the US military has already begun testing AI brain implants on human soldiers.