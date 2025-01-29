BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚠️Never Lose Your Data Again❗ Learn to Create a System Restore Point in Windows
geekyhacks
geekyhacks
7 followers
47 views • 7 months ago

Protect your PC from unexpected crashes and data loss! In this step-by-step tutorial, I’ll show you how to create a System Restore Point in Windows. This simple yet powerful feature lets you roll back your system to a previous state in case of software issues, failed updates, or malware attacks. Don’t wait for disaster—secure your data now! 🚀💾


• Copy and paste the following command into the Location field:

cmd.exe /k "Wmic.exe /Namespace:\\root\default Path SystemRestore Call CreateRestorePoint \"%DATE%\", 100, 7"

Keywords
tutorialtechnologyairecoverytechmicrosoftprogramcomputerpctips and trickswindows10backupwindows11geekyhackshowtoguidesystem restore windows 10system restore windows 11system restore pointcreate system restore pointwindows restore point from boot
Chapters

Timestamps:

0:00- Intro/Explanation

0:40- Method 1 (System Properties)

10:32- Method 2 (Advanced Startup Options)

12:56- Method 3 (Desktop Shortcut)

