THE LAST GENERATION and THE WRATH of THE LAMB !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation 6:16 And said to the mountains and rocks,
Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne,
and From The Wrath of The Lamb:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par