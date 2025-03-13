Fraud in Forensic Science

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know forensic labs have been caught faking results? From PCR tests to bullet matching, the "science" behind convictions is often a sham.
In our latest interview, we expose how crime labs manipulate evidence, leading to wrongful convictions and widespread fraud.
Is the justice system built on lies? Watch now and uncover the truth!
#ForensicFraud #JusticeExposed #CrimeLabs #TruthUnveiled
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport