Glen Jung, Media Maverick - Bright Light News
10 views • 03/20/2023
Glen Jung is the founder of Canadian independent media outlet, Bright Light News, created Sept 2020 out of a need to inform the public of the manipulation of Covid-19 data by govts and public health officials and to expose the propagandistic lies of the now dangerous mainstream media. After conducting over 100 interviews with experts from various arenas, including the Hon. Brian Peckford and Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, Glen, a former homeopath, resigned from his position as an Ontario public school teacher to continue to share the devastating impacts of Covid policies and unprecedented harms from the experimental mRNA injections. Focusing on credibility, his interviews and articles always provide citations and links for viewers to investigate, arrive at their own conclusions and share with others.
Bright Light News: https://brightlightnews.com/
