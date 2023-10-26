Stand By Me | Selah | Lyrics

I fell in love with this song, Stand by Me, when I heard it the first time. While this song is simple in its production, it is beautiful and speaks volumes about the narrow way; how the search for Jesus and His salvation is not an altar call experience, nor "saying a sincere sinner's prayer," nor following some "ABCs of salvation." It's a BATTLE for one's soul.

LYRICS:

When the storms of life are raging, stand by me.

When the storms of life are raging, stand by me.

When the world is tossing me, like a ship upon the sea,

thou who rulest wind and water, stand by me.





In the midst of tribulation, stand by me.

In the midst of tribulation, stand by me.

When the hosts of hell assail, and my strength begins to fail,

thou who never lost a battle, stand by me.





In the midst of faults and failures, stand by me.

In the midst of faults and failures, stand by me.

When I’ve done the best I can, and my friends misunderstand,

thou who knowest all about me, stand by me.

*

When I'm growing old and feeble, stand by me.

When I'm growing old and feeble, stand by me.

When my life becomes a burden, and I'm nearing chilly Jordan,

O thou Lily of the Valley, stand by me.

***********

Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses. (1Tim 6:12)