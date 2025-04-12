BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Destroying the Works of the Devil
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
5 months ago

The Son of God came to give humanity eternal life and it is therefore the duty of parents to introduce their children to the Lord. So what happens when they fail to do so? It produces a society without a moral compass. Subjective opinions replace facts as truth is gradually eroded.

Politicians are famous for trying to legislate morality – especially after a mass shooting – but this is impossible when God has effectively been removed from public life. Why did Jesus come to the earth? The answer is only meaningful if you understand that you contribute nothing to your salvation except the sin that made it necessary. The redemption offered to mankind is contingent upon the Son of God’s ability to destroy the works of the Devil.

To this end, Christians have been granted access to the vast resources of heaven to preach the gospel and in turn make the world a better place. All hell may break loose in your life but you can be confident that your Savior will be present for every situation. Which of Satan’s works are you trusting Jesus to destroy?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1863.pdf

RLJ-1863 -- JUNE 5, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


eternal lifesaviorsalvationchristiansmass shootingson of godpreach the gospelredemptionmoral compassparents dutysubjective opinionstruth erosionlegislate moralitygod in public lifeworks of the devil
