Training To Be A Missionary…

To Worried About Being Buried In The Backyard….

How Does That Happen?

Sharon Phipps was on a track to spend her life in ministry. Trained in Cross Cultural Ministries, she married a minister with a similar goal. But everything changed when his mental health broke down. What happened? How did she cope?

Join me as I interview this amazing woman. Next week we’ll speak about the aftermath for her and her four children.

