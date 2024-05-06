Our Satanic Theocracy (a most appropriate classic)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are not new to the corrupt government issue here. We have been encouraging biblical government for about fifteen years now, this a very old youtube vid that we feel is even more appropriate today than back then.
Don't let anyone try to scare you that biblical law is a fearful "theocracy", as we are presently in a much more fearful satanic theocracy when you know how we've been deceived.