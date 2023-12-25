Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FL SURGEON GENERAL: DNA FROM COVID SHOT IS “HITCHHIKING INTO HUMAN CELLS”
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
527 Subscribers
344 views
Published 2 months ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fl-surgeon-general-dna-from-covid-shot-is-hitchhiking-into-human-cells/

Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, discusses a recent letter his agency sent to the FDA and CDC demanding they address DNA fragments found in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Hear what pressure he’s putting on the agency to access this known risk, and the questions that need to be answered with this new discovery.

POSTED: December 22, 2023

Keywords
mrnavaccinesfloridasurgeiongeneraldnainvaccinednafragmentsknownrisk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket