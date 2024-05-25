Trump supporters mocked by NY governor: 'Clowns'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Outnumbered’ panel reacts to a large crowd showing up in support of Trump in the Bronx and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowing that the state will not support Trump.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html