The Kingdom Of Heaven And The Kingdom Of God-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 12 2023

The Kingdom of Heaven and the Kingdom of God are two very different kingdoms that will come together at the Second Advent under the same King, Jesus of Nazareth

As we have told you many times, the main theme of your King James Bible is all about the coming King and the coming Kingdoms as we see laid out in the kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of God. These two kingdoms, despite have some overlapping similarities, are clearly not the same when you rightly divide what you read. It gets all the more confusing when you understand that Jesus is King over both of them, at the same time.

“When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel?“ Acts 1:6 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we break down the coming kingdoms for you, including of course the short-lived, 7-year kingdom of Antichrist which will attempt to mimic and counterfeit the real thing. What’s ultimately behind all the trouble in Israel and the Middle East that’s going on right now? It’s all about the land, land which will constitute a kingdom. The Bible says that it’s God’s land, Satan wants to put his throne on it, hence the ongoing and endless battle for possession. The kingdom of heaven is a literal, visible and physical kingdom, and the kingdom of God being a spiritual kingdom that you have to be born again to enter into. The first kingdom is the land of Israel and Jerusalem from which King Jesus will rule and reign for a thousand years, and the second a spiritual kingdom that, if you’re saved, you are in right now. Confused? Don’t be! We will apply lots of 2 Timothy 2:15 to sort the whole thing out, and in doing so, drastically increase our faith in the Book and the Author who wrote it.