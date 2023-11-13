BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Kingdom Of Heaven And The Kingdom Of God-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 12 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
32 views • 11/13/2023

The Kingdom of Heaven and the Kingdom of God are two very different kingdoms that will come together at the Second Advent under the same King, Jesus of Nazareth

As we have told you many times, the main theme of your King James Bible is all about the coming King and the coming Kingdoms as we see laid out in the kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of God. These two kingdoms, despite have some overlapping similarities, are clearly not the same when you rightly divide what you read. It gets all the more confusing when you understand that Jesus is King over both of them, at the same time.

“When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel?“ Acts 1:6 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we break down the coming kingdoms for you, including of course the short-lived, 7-year kingdom of Antichrist which will attempt to mimic and counterfeit the real thing. What’s ultimately behind all the trouble in Israel and the Middle East that’s going on right now? It’s all about the land, land which will constitute a kingdom. The Bible says that it’s God’s land, Satan wants to put his throne on it, hence the ongoing and endless battle for possession. The kingdom of heaven is a literal, visible and physical kingdom, and the kingdom of God being a spiritual kingdom that you have to be born again to enter into. The first kingdom is the land of Israel and Jerusalem from which King Jesus will rule and reign for a thousand years, and the second a spiritual kingdom that, if you’re saved, you are in right now. Confused? Don’t be! We will apply lots of 2 Timothy 2:15 to sort the whole thing out, and in doing so, drastically increase our faith in the Book and the Author who wrote it.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy