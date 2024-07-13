MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS ☤ AS EXPLAINED BY DR PETER MCCULLOUGH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB once again invokes the scene in STALAG 17 when Bagradian & Dunbar explain the concept of a 'time bomb'; people need to understand that the needle was used to deploy the munitions, and people should perceive them just as they would a bullet or a knife aimed at their person
Dr. Peter McCullough - Hope Beyond the Crumbling Narrative
ARE YOU DELUSIONAL ABOUT COVID?
The phrase ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’ broke the internet when it was dropped on Joe Rogan’s podcast featuring two Highwire favorites, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone. Del talks to Mark McDonald, MD, author of United States of Fear, about this psychological phenomenon and why the mainstream media is desperately trying to discredit it.
