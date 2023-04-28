BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can You Safely Take More Than 100MG of Lugol’s Iodine?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
68 views • 04/28/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM
The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


How To Perform A Coffee Enema: https://bit.ly/3n9pvU6

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can You Safely Take More Than 100MG of Lugol’s Iodine?


I am a huge proponent of mega dosing Lugols Iodine which is a great way to correct an iodine deficiency of which many people are not sufficient in Iodine in today's world and it is greatly affecting people's health in many negative ways.


And I normally recommend people mega doses with 100mg of Lugols Iodine and quite often I get asked if people can safely take more than this amount and if so how high of a dose can a person take.


So I have created this video "Can You Safely Take More Than 100MG of Lugol’s Iodine?" to answer this question in depth so you can gain clarity around this if you want too & if you want to hear my full answer to this question make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineiodine supplementhow to take iodinehow to take lugols iodinehow much iodine should you takehow much iodinelugols iodine supplementiodine mineraldr brown stein iodineiodine researchiodine infoiodine instructionsiodine antibiotic benefitsiodine mege doseiodine mega dosesiodine mega dose protocolhow to mega dose with iodinemega dosing with iodineiodine co factor nutrientsiodine companion nutrientsiodine seleniumhow much lugols iodine can you takecan you take more than 100mg of iodinecan you take more than 100mg of lugols iodine
