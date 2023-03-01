Lithium battery CHEW toy sets HOUSE on FIRE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: If a dog finds ANYTHING with a lithium battery in it, and uses it as 'a CHEW toy' when you're not at home - the whole HOUSE goes up in Flames! Lithium batteries have a tendency to act as INCENDIARY DEVICES when punctured. Electric vehicles are NOT SAFE! If your electric vehicle gets a CRUSHED BATTERY in an accident, it may IMMEDIATELY turn into a 4th of July FIREWORKS display.
