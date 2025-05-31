© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Worldwide Supplier For Anti-Parasitic Medications: http://www.sacredpurity.com
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Albendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UIQvb4
The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xWsMeG
The Itraconazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4fWHT8r
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6
The Mebendazole Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QHgEos
The Metronidazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44U8K2E
The Niclosamide Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4jeNmtH
The Nitazoxanide (Alinia) Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3WtpDeV
The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/45DltFv
The Tinidazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3z2PNgY
The Triclabendazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/41CoVj4
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can You Take Methylene Blue & Anti-Parasitic Meds On the Same Day?
I have created numerous videos discussing the benefits of ingesting Methylene Blue and various anti-parasitic medications for treating parasitic infections.
Due to these videos, I frequently have people asking me if they can be taken safely on the same day or not. If you want to find out, watch this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue & Anti-Parasitic Meds On the Same Day?" from start to FINISH!
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T
UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz
Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5
Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm1