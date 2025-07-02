My story in movies

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Actually, there are a couple of movies with my stories in them. Protocol 7, Andy Wakefield. Who is the people that tricked the government, incinerate... So the idea that the Pharma with a PH and the MDs, the medical deities with the snake around their neck, notice they're always telling you, because the snakes around the neck of the medical deities, yes, Protocol 7 for the movie. The other one is 1986 the ACT, 1986theact.com you can find it. That's the movie about the corruption in the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the compensation program, which President Ronald Reagan set up. And he wasn't fooled by them. He couldn't do anything else, because he was going to be killed like my David was ultimately. And of course, every bit of Plandemic.com! Do it backwards. Watch it this summer. And watch it backwards. Watch from the musical. And then go to the Great Awakening, the star of the Great Awakening, G Edward Griffin. And then go to Plandemic Indoctrination, August 18, 2020, and then, of course, Plandemic.

Finish this Fight with Glenn Baker on PPN: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1RDGlzrYyoRxL

Protocol 7: https://protocol7.movie

1986 The act: 1986theact.com

Plandemic Series: https://plandemic.com/explore/

Other important movies: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsImportantMovies