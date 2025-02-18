BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Supporters Clash with GOP Senator Over Key Defense Role
A key Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee is quietly trying to block one of President Donald Trump’s Defense nominees over his stance on a nuclear Iran – a potential roadblock to his confirmation given the GOP’s slim Senate majority.

Sen. Tom Cotton is trying to slow or even stop the confirmation of former Defense official Elbridge Colby to serve as the under secretary of defense for policy. It’s a key Defense post that remains unmanned amid the ongoing confirmation process.

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/trump-supporters-clash-with-gop-senator-over-key-defense-role-igniting-debate/

pentagontom cottontop storyelbridge colbythe jd rucker showledeconfirmations
