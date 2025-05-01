India And Pakistan Brace For War

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to mount as a result of a deadly terrorist attack, with the two nuclear powers bracing for a confrontation.

The attack, which took place on April 22, saw terrorists killing 26 people in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack. However, New Delhi held Islamabad responsible, citing the group’s links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group.

India acted harshly, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing border crossings, and even halting a vital water-sharing agreement. The last move, never before taken even during full-scale wars. From its side, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and suspended bilateral trade.

On April 24, sporadic clashes broke out between Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in disputed Kashmir.

Later on the same day, Pakistan announced that its Rangers captured an Indian Border Security Force in the Ferozepur sector, on the internationally-recognized border between the two countries.

Starting from April 25, Pakistan began to deploy large military reinforcements, including main battle tanks and heavy howitzers, along the LoC.

The clashes along the LoC escalated on April 27, with most of the fighting taking place in the Leepa sector. On the same day, The New York Times reported that India was building a case for a military response against Pakistan among foreign diplomats, rather than seeking de-escalation.

On April 28, the Pakistan military stated that it had shot down two Indian military quadcopter drones along the LoC, in the Satwal sector and in the Manawar sector.

The escalation reached a new peak on April 29, with Pakistani forces shelled several Indian military posts in Leepa.

A more serious exchange of fire broke out in the Sialkot sector, which is located on the internationally-recognized border.

On April 30, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed, citing “credible intelligence,” that India may launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. Later on the same day, it was reported that Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force were confronted by Pakistan Air Force fighter jets while conducting a patrol over the Indian-administered part of Kashmir.

After the encounter, the Pakistani military deployed additional air defenses, electronic warfare systems and radars in the Sialkot sector. The military also launched drills in the sectors of Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, and Shakargarh.

With no real efforts to de-escalate, India and Pakistan appear to be on the course towards a major confrontation. And while an all-out war between the two nuclear-armed armies remains highly-unlikely, even a few days of heavy fighting along the LoC could cause a humanitarian catastrophe with thousands or even tens of thousands of casualties.

