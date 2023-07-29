© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Russian Tank vs. Eight Ukrainian Armored Vehicles - Epic Footage - Shortened Version
I'm posting the 10 minute long version too, Cynthia
A new drone video of the battle during the initial days [early June] of the Ukrainian counteroffensive near Novoadarovka reveals that a single Russian tank encountered an 8-unit column of Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicles, including 2 tanks and 5 MRAP M1224 MaxxPro.
Skillfully maneuvering and with the support of artillery fire and anti-tank units, the Russian crew withdrew and re-engaged twice, preventing the Ukrainian armor from advancing.
The Russian crew fired on the Ukrainian column, forcing them to scatter on a minefield and suffer losses.
Thanks to the their actions, the entire AFU column was defeated.