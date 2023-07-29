BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
One Russian Tank vs. Eight Ukrainian Armored Vehicles - Epic Footage - Shortened Version
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
266 views • 07/29/2023

One Russian Tank vs. Eight Ukrainian Armored Vehicles - Epic Footage - Shortened Version

I'm posting the 10 minute long version too, Cynthia

A new drone video of the battle during the initial days [early June] of the Ukrainian counteroffensive near Novoadarovka reveals that a single Russian tank encountered an 8-unit column of Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicles, including 2 tanks and 5 MRAP M1224 MaxxPro.

Skillfully maneuvering and with the support of artillery fire and anti-tank units, the Russian crew withdrew and re-engaged twice, preventing the Ukrainian armor from advancing.

The Russian crew fired on the Ukrainian column, forcing them to scatter on a minefield and suffer losses.

Thanks to the their actions, the entire AFU column was defeated.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
