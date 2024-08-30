DOJ vs Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act: Round 2, Feds Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The feds just won round two against Missouri’s 2nd Amendment Preservation Act. But here’s the kicker - they didn’t say it’s unconstitutional for what it does, but for the words it uses. In this episode, get a full breakdown of what happened in the Eighth Circuit - and the very clear path to liberty going forward.
Path to Liberty: August 30, 2024