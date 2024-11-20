Building Character and Mystery: Author Paul D. McDonald on Writing the Flaugherty Twins Mysteries

In this episode of the Arukah Holistic Podcast, host Mayim Vega speaks with Paul D. McDonald, author of the Flaugherty Twins Mysteries. Paul shares his inspiring journey from writing his first mystery novel as a teen to building a beloved series that captivates young readers with adventures and moral lessons. Discover what led Paul to create characters who reflect his Irish American heritage and Catholic faith, and learn how he uses his stories to subtly instill values of love, family, and faith.





Paul's passion for writing spans decades, and he now dedicates his time to bringing stories to life full-time. His first two books, Mystery at the Haunted Castle and Mystery on Campus, are now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and other retailers. Be sure to check out Paul’s work, visit his website, and follow the adventures of the Flaugherty Twins.





Connect with Paul D. McDonald:





Author Website: www.pauldmcdonald.com

Flaugherty Twins Website: www.flaughertytwins.com

Flaugherty Twins Facebook: facebook.com/FlaughertyTwins

Mystery at the Haunted Castle on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1638810486

Mystery on Campus on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Campus...

















✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



