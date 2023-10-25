Learn Self Defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com

In this self defense tutorial, we go over the reality of knife attacks.

Knife attacks are so dangerous, it’s really not an ideal situation to find yourself in. You must prepare in advance in order to know how to react if you were to be attacked by a deranged individual.

Find several self defense instructional videos on the Code Red Defense website:

Knife Defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/knife-defense/

Share the video with your loved ones!

Related knife defense article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/the-reality-of-a-knife-attack/

Keep training for self defense,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

