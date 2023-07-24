BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Climate Shock next after Corona and Ukraine War? | www.kla.tv/26632
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
68 views • 07/24/2023

A Romanian general reveals that the 180 HAARP facilities installed worldwide are intended to generate “apocalyptic” weather and earthquake scenarios. After the global Covid pandemic and the threat of a world war from the Ukraine war, the next wave of terror against mankind is being staged to force the completely distraught population into the New World Order. Were the devastating storms in Croatia on July 20, 2023 already part of the practical realization via the HAARP facilities installed worldwide? Even the mayor of Zagreb described the storm as unprecedented “in terms of strength as well as damage”.


👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26632


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Romanian General warns: HAARP-super weapon is used as weapon for „apocalyptic“ geo-warning

https://uncutnews.ch/rumaenischer-general-warnt-haarp-superwaffe-wird-fuer-apokalyptische-geowarnung-eingesetzt/


2023 – The world in the stranglehold of global weather terror

Attack on humanity and biosphere through a “climate change” that does not

exist

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2023/03/24/2023-die-welt-im-wurgegriff-des-globalen-wetterterrors/


Officially confirmed: Spain manipulating the weather

https://transition-news.org/offiziell-spanien-manipuliert-wetter


„The ultimate apparent solution“ – Geoengineering

https://uncutnews.ch/die-ultimative-scheinloesung-die-gates-und-soros-bastarde-moechten-die-erde-abkuehlen/


Dr. Markus Krall: „Climate policy is expropriation“

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/dr-markus-krall-die-klimapolitik-ist-schon-eine-enteignung/?mc_cid=0a860c8b06&mc_eid=9a671a080e?ac=0&lc=0


Spain: Artificial Weather Manipulation

https://transition-news.org/spanien-kunstliche-wettermanipulation-2-teil


World organization for meteorologists

https://worldweather.wmo.int/de/country.html?countryCode=83


Insider Warns HAARP Will Create ‚Biblical Catastrophes‘ To Usher In ,New

World Order‘

https://rumble.com/v2g2tcs-insider-warns-haarp-will-create-biblical-catastrophes-to-usher-in-new-world.html


Geoengineering: Romanian General Emil Strainu on the Terrifying Possibilities

of Geo-warfare

https://yogaesoteric.net/en/geoengineering-romanian-general-emil-strainu-on-the-terrifying-possibilities-of-geo-warfare/

Keywords
environmenthaarpclimatepandemicapocalypticwef
