America's Top Oncologist Warns 6 Billion Vaxxed Will Die From 'Cruel and Unusual' Cancers
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
4423 views • 5 months ago

The global elite strong-armed billions into mRNA vaccines, threatening their jobs, their families, everything they held dear, to enforce a so-called cure that's now unraveling into a health catastrophe.

The jabs were forced on billions, but now the truth is clawing its way out and it's a nightmare. World leading experts like Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire cancer drug expert, are sounding the alarm.

He says the virus itself trashes your immune system, leaving it weak for years. Then the mRNA shots? They flip the switch off on your body's ability to fight inflammation.



