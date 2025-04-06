America's Top Oncologist Warns 6 Billion Vaxxed Will Die From 'Cruel and Unusual' Cancers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global elite strong-armed billions into mRNA vaccines, threatening their jobs, their families, everything they held dear, to enforce a so-called cure that's now unraveling into a health catastrophe.
The jabs were forced on billions, but now the truth is clawing its way out and it's a nightmare. World leading experts like Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire cancer drug expert, are sounding the alarm.
He says the virus itself trashes your immune system, leaving it weak for years. Then the mRNA shots? They flip the switch off on your body's ability to fight inflammation.
