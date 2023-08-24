Do You Wanna Be Hot?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 18, 2023
Can you discern between someone who is living for the Lord and someone who only appears to be? Pastor Dean preaches about the gifts of the Spirit and what it means to live anointed with His holy fire.
"O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him." Psalm 34:8