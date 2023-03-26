BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Bible: Does It Talk About Itself?
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
57 followers
1 view • 03/26/2023

The Youtube channel A Voice In The Desert has been adamant that the Bible cannot talk about itself, because it didn't exist at the time that the various books the Bible were complied into the one big book that we call The Bible. However, in this video, we'll look at a very plausible interpretation of a passage in the book of Revelation, which seems to be referencing the Bible! Well, not the WHOLE Bible... but what is undeniably the most important PART of the Bible. This discovery is not just so much trivia... its implications play a vital role in your salvation.

Keywords
biblejesusthe word of god
