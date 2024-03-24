BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Commies on the Hudson River
Jim Dunn
Jim Dunn
03/24/2024

The Hudson River, for those in flyover country, is the river from the Adirondack Mountains in northeastern New York flowing south into Long Island Sound forming the boundary between the New England states of Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and to the west, New Jersey.   It has been a delineation line for hundreds of years, but I fear that its communistic politics will infest New England and may already have taken root.   But this video starts with foreign affairs and the attacks on the former communist country of Russia, then moves to the modern communism in New York and elsewhere.   

