EMERGENCY! Snohomish/King County CDC Wants to "Vaccinate" All Restaurant Workers Against Hepatitis A!
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
95 views • 05/28/2023

The CDC has made the claim that an employee at a fast food restaurant might have exposed some customers to Hepatitis A. So now they and a food safety lawyer are talking about wanting to "vaccinate" all restaurant employees in this area against hepatitis. No one knows what is really in this vaccine, if it's A ploy and a trap to get mRNA into more people, beginning with food service workers, or not. Don't fall for it. Share this video.

Source komonews.com/news/local/seattle-attorney-recommends-hepatitis-a-vaccinations-for-restaurant-food-workers-employees-prevent-illness-centers-disease-control-prevention-vaccine-mandate-bill-marler-famous-anthonys-taco-bell-snohomish-county

Uploading this same video to Youtube earned me a community guideline strike warning for "medical misinformation" and that platform removed it. 

liesvaccinegovernmentfascismscamhepatitiscovid
