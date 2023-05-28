EMERGENCY! Snohomish/King County CDC Wants to "Vaccinate" All Restaurant Workers Against Hepatitis A!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CDC has made the claim that an employee at a fast food restaurant might have exposed some customers to Hepatitis A. So now they and a food safety lawyer are talking about wanting to "vaccinate" all restaurant employees in this area against hepatitis. No one knows what is really in this vaccine, if it's A ploy and a trap to get mRNA into more people, beginning with food service workers, or not. Don't fall for it. Share this video.
Source komonews.com/news/local/seattle-attorney-recommends-hepatitis-a-vaccinations-for-restaurant-food-workers-employees-prevent-illness-centers-disease-control-prevention-vaccine-mandate-bill-marler-famous-anthonys-taco-bell-snohomish-county
Uploading this same video to Youtube earned me a community guideline strike warning for "medical misinformation" and that platform removed it.