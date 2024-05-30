one Russian Soldier Wipes Out Ukrainian Platoon- Video Shows Troop With NATO Nation Army Insignia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rare bodycam footage shows a Russian soldier storming Ukrainian posts and clearing trenches. The video starts with the soldier entering a trench and firing his assault rifle. He then throws a grenade and enters a dugout. The video from the battlefield was filmed by the Russian army serviceman himself. According to Russian media, a Swedish-British NLAW anti-armour guided missile system and a Swedish AT-4 grenade launcher were found in the trench by Moscow’s troops. A deceased soldier, who was armed with a U.S.-made assault rifle, was seen wearing a uniform with the patch of NATO country’s army insignia.