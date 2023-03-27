Conspiracy? or device to control your vessel (body). World deceived.

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
18 views • 03/27/2023

Mar 26, 2023Understanding concepts relating to how evil has planned to hack you and it started with a virus/snake bite and ends with becoming a slave. This video includes other videos to help you understand visually the presented information. Many important concepts to learn and you will no longer be confused by the past 3 years. This video will answer many questions and i encourage you to take the time and watch this long video. Please like, subscribe but more importantly share the video. This video will go up on rumble and brighteon platforms with same channel name "forsake the foolish"

healthpoliticssciencetechnologychristianityreligion
