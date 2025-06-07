This Saint News 7/6/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: We're going inside Alligator Alcatraz for the first time. We'll talk about 'Mass Amnesia' and steps you can take to remember what you've forgotten. If you golf, don't miss the tech segment. AI has changed the game. We'll talk about Medicaid and Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. The Bezos' wedding pics leave us with more questions than answers. And did you know we've been bombing Somalia? For months? Once all that's said and done, as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
James Li - To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1940209357268164851
Benny Johnson investigated Alligator Alcatraz with President Trump
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1941237602461384897
Fat Nigga Tech - Independence Day https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1941181391854764348
Lou Perez - Stop saying We. https://x.com/TheLouPerez/status/1853530961536860176
No Way Guy - Jackstands https://x.com/NoooWaaayGuy/status/1941200563150127389
The Maverick Approach - Trump and Back to the Future https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1941234413368639528
Ian Carroll - The whole BlackRock conspiracy explained in a few minutes https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1941172543693726132
Alex Barnicoat - The US has bombed Somalia, and they've been doing it in secret for the last 3 months.