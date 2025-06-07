This Saint News 7/6/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: We're going inside Alligator Alcatraz for the first time. We'll talk about 'Mass Amnesia' and steps you can take to remember what you've forgotten. If you golf, don't miss the tech segment. AI has changed the game. We'll talk about Medicaid and Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. The Bezos' wedding pics leave us with more questions than answers. And did you know we've been bombing Somalia? For months? Once all that's said and done, as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





James Li - To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1940209357268164851





Benny Johnson investigated Alligator Alcatraz with President Trump

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1941237602461384897





Fat Nigga Tech - Independence Day https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1941181391854764348





Lou Perez - Stop saying We. https://x.com/TheLouPerez/status/1853530961536860176





No Way Guy - Jackstands https://x.com/NoooWaaayGuy/status/1941200563150127389





The Maverick Approach - Trump and Back to the Future https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1941234413368639528





Ian Carroll - The whole BlackRock conspiracy explained in a few minutes https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1941172543693726132





Alex Barnicoat - The US has bombed Somalia, and they've been doing it in secret for the last 3 months.

https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1939691717558755693