© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Johnson Absolutely Lights Into FBI's Wray Over Hunter Biden | The Daily CallerRepublican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson slammed FBI Director Christopher Wray over the agency's handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.