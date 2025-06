The Story of Apputhi Adigal and The Miraculous Power of Thirunavukkarasar

Shiva's devotees have never been the mild sort. Sadhguru narrates the story of Apputhi Adigal, who ignored his personal loss in his devotion to Shiva.

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.