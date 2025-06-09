BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Michael Every: Neo-Mercantilism & the New World Order
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
74 views • 3 months ago

Michael Every of Rabobank discusses the evolving global financial and geopolitical landscape. He explores the potential transformation of the dollar system from one based on financialization to one focused on industrial production, possibly involving Bitcoin as a strategic reserve and dollar stablecoins, with the aim of reducing inequality both within and between countries. The conversation also touches on the concept of multipolarity and the emergence of regional blocs, while questioning whether any alternative currency or system can truly replace the dollar's global acceptance. He examines the potential for military conflict in this great interregnum period and explains neo-mercantilism as the key takeaway.


Websites

Rabobank https://www.rabobank.com/knowledge/our-experts/011085368/michael-every

X https://x.com/TheMichaelEvery


About Michael Every

Michael Every is a Global Strategist at Rabobank. He analyses major financial developments and contributes to the bank’s various economic research publications for internal and external customers and to the media.


Michael has over two decades of experience working as an Economist and Strategist. Before Rabobank, he was a Director at Silk Road Associates in Bangkok, Senior Economist and Fixed Income Strategist at the Royal Bank of Canada in both London and Sydney, and an Economist for Dun & Bradstreet in London.


Michael holds a Masters degree in Economics (with distinction) from University College London and speaks a smattering of languages, including Thai.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoinempirechinawarhistoryww3tariffsnew world ordertradetariffglobalizationfascismworld orderdollardystopiawwiiibricstetherstablecoinsmultipolarity
