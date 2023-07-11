“Wake in Fright" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Jesse Knock & Jon Hallam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There shall be a confusion also in many places, and the fire shall be oft sent out again, and the wild beasts shall change their place, and menstruous women shall bring forth monsters." 2 Esdras 5:8
Quantum Computers and A.I: Stephen Hawking warns artificial intelligence could end mankind"
"Development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race."
"It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate, "he said.
"Humans who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded."