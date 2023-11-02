FBI Whistleblower Nate Cain Takes On Establishment GOP Candidate and Former Employee of The Podesta Group Riley Moore in WV Congressional Race

It’s not even a debate anymore when it comes to whether the Federal Government has gone full-on authoritarian. They’ve shredded the United States Constitution to pieces. The question is whether we can put it back together again.





We need America First candidates that are willing to take on the corrupt system within our Federal Government. We’re seeing Big Corporations working in conjunction with the government to line the pockets of the ultra-wealthy. We’re seeing lobbyists and the military industrial complex compromise politicians with bribes and blackmail.





We see Republican candidates who tout themselves as Constitutional Conservatives, but are really Establishment GOP Swamp Creatures. As a reminder, I grew up in Arizona where John McCain was our Senator for decades. He’d run as a conservative, but legislate as a RINO. From where I’m sitting, it appears that Riley Moore may be John McCain Lite.





Moore is the WV State Treasurer who has made a name for himself by “taking on” Blackrock and other corporations and investment firms that embrace ESG. But when you dig a little deeper beyond the headlines, you see a much more concerning candidate.





Before he got into politics, he was a lobbyist and had to register as a foreign agent. He also worked for The Podesta Group. Yes, THAT Podesta Group. These are definitely concerns, and he seems to be avoiding the issue altogether.





During today’s episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, I had Nate Cain on who is challenging Riley Moore in the GOP Congressional Primary for West Virginia’s 2nd District. He is the original FBI Whistleblower on Hillary Clinton, Uranium One, and their coverup of her crimes related to Money Laundering, Public Corruption & Terrorism Financing.





His campaign is focused on reigning in government abuses of power and restoring our constitutionally protected rights, strengthening of National Security, and breaking the burden of federal regulation on West Virginia’s prosperity.





Nate is military veteran and an expert in cybersecurity for over 26 years and has worked extensively on election integrity, having been called on as an expert witness and cyber forensic investigator by the Trump White House after the 2020 election debacle.





These are the candidates that we need to get behind. He has an extensive understanding of the issues we are facing, as you’ll see throughout this hour and twenty minute long interview.





For more information and to support Nate Cain for Congress, please visit his campaign website: www.NateCain4WV.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.





Are you prepared with supplies for a natural disaster, power outage or even the apocalypse? No worries! Get ahead of the game and stock up on premium, shelf-stable, freeze-dried cuts from Freedom First Beef! Level up your prepper game and order now. Use promo code JEFF15 to save 15% when you order. https://freedomfirstbeef.com





New covid variants are spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Order today using discount code JEFF5 to save 5%. https://jeffdornik.com/zstack





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com