Wagner's tank demolishes a multi-storey building occupied by Ukrainian fighters in Bakhmut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian crew of T-90M Proryv tank from PMC Wagner Group dismantled by firing its main gun at a multi-storey building occupied by Ukrainian and NATO fighters in Bakhmut. The armored units covered the advance of Wagner assault detachment advancing west of Bakhmut. When the Ukrainian troops withdrew, they used tactics by destroying a number of high-rise buildings and the capital city building with explosives.
Mirrored - TeleTruth