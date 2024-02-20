General Flynn | Who is Really Running America? | Putin + Tucker’s Interview | Is there a Practical Plan to Save America?

America’s General, General Michael Flynn, joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast to help inspire us to save our nation. He grew up in a democratic family, was one of nine children in the JFK era and shares how his duty was to uphold the constitution, not support a particular party. He touches on the Tucker-Putin interview and tells us to pay attention to what Vladimir Putin says the goals of Russia are along with Xi JinPing seeing China as the new global super power in this century. General Flynn concludes with telling us about his upcoming movie- “Flynn. Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost.” Head to https://www.flynnmovie.com/to register to be notified upon the movie release.





