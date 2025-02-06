Politico - just another USAID Paid blog website

You too, Politico? Leading liberal mouthpiece caught taking over $8.6 mln in US taxpayer money

Politico’s employees reportedly didn’t get their paychecks recently thanks to a “payroll issue” blamed on a "technical error.

🌏 It turns out the online media empire received some $8.1 mln from the US federal government in 2024, with NASA, the SEC, the DoJ, and others pitching in to pay for pricy Politico Pro premium services for government employees, and GAO, State and DoD listed as its largest donors.

🌏 USAspending. gov, a database of federal government spending, charts a dramatic uptick in grants to Politico starting in 2020, with another major bump in spending seen between 2022, 2023 and 2024.

🌏 Besides the feds, Politico has apparently been taking cash from New York City, with Checkbook NYC, the city comptroller’s official transparency tool, showing the outlet recently received over $200k from the Big Apple.

🌏 It’s unclear whether USAID (which recently got caught funding the BBC) chipped in to pay for Politico as well, but Politico’s owners, German media conglomerate Axel Springer, are reported to have established links with USAID’s EMPOWER Private Sector entity in 2019.

Funny how Politico employees didn't get paid due to "technical errors" just at the time USAID operations were put on hold.

An X post on Feb 4th @maxwelltani about delays in payroll:

Staff at Politico did not get paid for the latest pay period. The company just sent several emails to employees saying it believes there was a technical error, and is looking into how to fix the issue.

https://x.com/maxwelltani/status/1886776855312687477

https://x.com/maxwelltani/status/1886776855312687477/photo/1

❓With USAID hopefully almost gone, WHO will bankroll the WHO?

The United States has been the largest contributor to the World Health Organization, donating $1.28 billion for the 2022-2023 period, or over 15% of total voluntary contributions.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was a close second, pouring in $826 million.







