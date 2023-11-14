BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the World Opposes the State of Israel
76 views • 11/14/2023

Israel always plays the victim card. Israel's position is that the whole world, for no reason at all hates them because everybody is just inherently antisemitic. That doesn't make sense to a rational-minded person. Why then is the government of #Israel so hated by the world?

Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/blackstoneintel

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphonios

Twitter 2: https://www.twitter.com/blackstoneintel

YouTube: htt



