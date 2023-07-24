Is It Time To Impeach Joe Biden? Can GOP Strategically Impeach Without Giving VP Harris Power? — FULL SHOW 7/23/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today’s special edition of Sunday Night Live, Harrison Smith and Owen Shroyer lay out how the Republicans are poised to impeach Joe Biden as explosive revelations surrounding his bribery scandal continue to unfold. Can they manage to unseat the puppet president without giving VP Kamala Harris undue power?