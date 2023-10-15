HHL Podcast [Episode #4] - Born Again: from darkness to the Light

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Salvation is no mere experience or insurance. To be born again in the Holy Spirit of Christ is to be alive, no longer dead in the sinful desire of our flesh. Our bodies are temples of His will, to pursue Truth, wherever He may take us. No more falling for lies, while being afraid of the dark. We walk each day in the Light, our Lord and Savior.