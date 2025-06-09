BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are Strong Earthquakes in the Aegean Waking Up Italy's Supervolcano? GIGANTIC CALDERA DISCOVERED?!
21 views • 3 months ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvjtG88Soak

(22 May 2025 ) Another M6+ earthquake has struck off the coast of the island of Crete, sparking concerns for residents throughout the Aegean Sea. The recent flurry of earthquakes in that region appear to be in resonance with earthquake activity at Campi Flegrei, Italy's Supervolcano near the City of Naples, and evidence of a gigantic ancient seafloor caldera hints at the larger geologic and volcanic system that is active in the area. The earthquakes near Crete - M6.0 May 13th 2025 and M6.1 May 22nd 2025 - were both deep at 74km and 64km respectively, indicating they may be a result of changes to the deeper geologic system active in the Mediterranean. Geophysicist Stefan Burns investigates.


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: https://christs.net




Keywords
mediterraneandeeperaegean seam-6 magnitude earyquakecoast of island of crete22 may 2025campa flegreigeologic system
